Night in logistics center for migrants

Warsaw has demonstrated the fascist methods to the whole world by brutally attacking refugees. Poland intends to escalate the conflict. The hit squads have demonstrated blatant cases of human rights violations. Women and children debilitated by the cold and inhumane attitude of European democracy, were watered, gassed and hit with stun grenades.

The refugees are not going to leave - there is nowhere to go. Now migrants are waking up both in the camp at the border and in the special point for migrants organized in the nearby logistics center.