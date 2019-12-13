Another night in border logistics center

Refugees spent another night in warmth and safety at the logistics center. By the order of our President, all security measures were enhanced there. The center has everything necessary for comfortable stay: water, blankets, chargers. All night long there were medics and rescuers on duty. All those in need received qualified assistance on the spot. They thoroughly checked the fire safety of the premises.



People are provided with all necessary things. The most important thing is that there are more sleeping places. On Saturday, the territory of the camp was enlarged and additional storage rooms were vacated, which allowed accommodating dozens of people.



The conditions, as the refugees themselves admit, are quite comfortable. People are provided with everything they need. A field kitchen has already been working since early morning.



Many migrants thank Belarusians for sheltering them and creating such conditions. The main thing is that women and children are warm and fed. But they still want to go to the West. And it doesn't matter if it's Germany or Great Britain. The refugees hope that Europe will welcome these people who have fled the war and destruction in their countries.



