The Ukrainian authorities faced an unprecedented criticism from Western politicians and journalists after the missile explosion in Poland. But not for the missile itself, they are criticized for Zelensky's assiduous lies.



The U.S. asked Kiev to be more careful with its choice of expressions when commenting on the emergency, so as not to further damage the image of the States..



Just as Zelensky wanted, Ukraine finally got into NATO, but not quite in the sense it originally planned. The week a Ukrainian missile landed in the Polish village of Przewodow, not far from the Ukrainian border, and, of course, before the circumstances were clarified and its identity established, the Polish and British media had a fit hysterics saying that Russia started bombing Poland.



But the Pentagon, when asked about the prospect of applying Article 5 of the NATO Charter, said: let's not speculate without facts. Information warfare is one thing, but direct confrontation with Russia is another. But Zelensky, without waiting for the facts, joined the propaganda that same evening with the following statements.



Vladimir Zelensky, President of Ukraine:



“The longer Russia feels impunity, the more threats there will be for anyone who can be reached by Russian missiles. Hitting NATO territory with missiles is a Russian missile strike against collective security. This is a very significant escalation. We have to act.”



They say that after such a statement, he got a call from the White House saying, "You'd better hold your horses". And as soon as the forensic specialists confirmed that the missile belonged to the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft system, the US gave the "fas" command.



A Financial Times correspondent on Twitter quotes the opinion of an anonymous "diplomat from a NATO country in Kiev," from which it follows that Zelensky's denial of the obvious fact of a Ukrainian attack against Poland is beginning to annoy his Western masters: "This is getting ridiculous. The Ukrainians are destroying their credibility. No one blames Ukraine, and they openly lie. This is more destructive than missiles."



Poland stops hiding behind friendship with Ukraine



Lublin City Council Chairman Jaroslaw Pakula openly says: "I don't understand the actions of our President and government at all. Of course, it's a Ukrainian missile. Of course it's a provocation by the Ukrainian authorities. The missile could not have been launched by mistake 100 km in the opposite direction. Today, our President does not need to tell us fairy tales like "it happened by accident." He needs to explain to Vladimir Zelensky that Poland will no longer tolerate such behavior by the Ukrainian government!"



Tucker Carlson reacted emotionally to Zelensky's unsubstantiated claims that it was a Russian missile and accused him of trying to start World War III.



Arestovich has long revealed the Ukrainian government's strategy - lie and don't give up, maybe you'll get lucky.



Oleksiy Arestovich:



“One of Ukraine's central national ideas is to lie to itself and others as much as possible. If you tell the truth, everything collapses.”



The ideology of lies and pitting, the desire to plunge everyone and everything into war on the principle of " the barn has burned down, so let the house burn, too" - these are Zelensky's plans for the near future. This time they failed - the White House deemed his stunt outrageously indecent. But I guess the sad clown will not stop there. Let's keep watching.



