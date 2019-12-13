3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
How the Belarusian military respond to new challenges and changing approaches to combat operations
The special operation in Ukraine is increasingly affecting the balance of powers in Europe. At the same time, many approaches to combat operations are fundamentally changing today. The transformations affect tactics, management models, and the psychology of combat and aspects of Belarusian army’s response to the new challenges is discussed in Disposition project.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates Duma Boko on his election as President of Botswana
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Angola on national holiday
Lukashenko: There is a growing need for Belarus and Poland to return to normal relations
President of Belarus to attend World Climate Summit in Azerbaijan on November 11-12
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All