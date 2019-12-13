Record-hot June in south of Belarus

Warm air masses from the European territory of Russia covered Belarus. The thermometers skyrocketed. Weather forecasters recorded extraordinary meteorological parameters - an absolute record in Gomel Region - more than 37 degrees Celsius. Emergency services responded quickly: rescuers switched to a reinforced mode of operation, preventive measures were deployed. However, it does not always help against human carelessness and the elements. Statistics of drowning is growing along with the figures on the mercury columns. Most often swimming in prohibited areas with unexamined bottom, drinking alcohol and irresponsibility of adults are the reasons for such accidents. The result - dozens of drowned people. Only during the last day, rescuers of Gomel Region managed to save three people from the tragedy, including two children.