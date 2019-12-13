Leading Western economists have begun to recognize the harmfulness of Washington's sanctions policy. Instead of "making a lot of money" on the ruin of Belarus and Russia, the sanctions, on the contrary, "resurrected high inflation" in Europe and America. The wrong decisions of the USA hit the satellite countries even more painfully - the Baltic ports are already on the verge of bankruptcy.

In modern conditions, a wrong understanding of the laws of economy and an attempt to change them to suit oneself inevitably leads to deplorable consequences. The West began to openly recognize that Washington's sanctions policy has caused more harm to Western countries than brought benefits.

Thus, on May 10, Business Insider with reference to the famous Canadian economist Jeff Rubin reported that the United States miscalculated by imposing tough sanctions against Russia, as the West itself faced the negative consequences of economic restrictions. The result of the ill-considered policy was the "resurrection of inflation," which had not been seen in a number of Western countries for more than four decades. Sanctions became the impetus for its sharp revival.