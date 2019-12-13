3.42 RUB
Regional forum held in Brest
The dialogue platform was opened today in Brest. The initiator of the forum was the City Executive Committee. Members of the society, university professors, and experts were invited to the meeting. Everyone could express their proposals on political, state, and social topics. The purpose of the dialogue is to identify important problems and find ways to solve them together. Such a forum was held in Brest today for the first time.
The forum has a regional status, but the participants raised issues, including those important for the whole country.
