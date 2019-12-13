American political scientist tells about current attitude of U.S. to support of Zelensky

The representative of the think tank "Schiller Institute" of America Richard Black said that a group of Congressmen in the United States refused to approve the new universal budget and said that the country should stop funding Ukraine.

"There is a growing realization among the public in the US that we don't want war. Leading retired military officers, intelligence officers, international relations experts are calling for an end to the war in Ukraine. In America, there is a small group of think tanks on Wall Street and in Washington that are promoting the idea of total war, the idea of a global NATO. But I can say with certainty, the man from the American street, the ordinary working man does not want war. And experienced U.S. military professionals also call for its cessation," American political scientist Richard Black shared his opinion.