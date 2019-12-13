Amendments to new Constitution draft

The draft Constitution was put up for public discussion at the end of last year. All proposals were collected and some of them were included into the final version of the document.

The Constitution should be close to and clear to Belarusians of several generations. We adopted the document not for a year or two. That is why we are responsible for what is contained in the document.

Society is ready to participate in the life of the country. Practice has shown that the interest in the document is very high. During a month of nationwide consultations the text of the Draft Constitution on the National Legal Portal was viewed 227,000 times (1500 of them in Ukrainian). More than 10,000 times it was downloaded on cell phones.

About 9 thousand opinions and proposals on the content of the draft were received.

Public organizations, political parties and government agencies were actively involved in the discussion.

The labor collectives were not indifferent. The workers of factories, museums, municipal organizations, scientists, teachers, students, trade unions and veterans actively sent their proposals. Some of the amendments were included in the final document.

Say, Article 19. The Belarusians insisted on raising the status of the official symbols and on the constitutional level to make it obligatory for everybody in the territory of our country to respect the national flag, emblem and anthem.

There were fears that they would institute fee-based medicine. As a result, all doubts were removed!

Article 45. The citizens of the Republic of Belarus shall be guaranteed the right to health protection, including free treatment at the expense of state funds in accordance with the procedure established by law. The State shall create conditions of medical care accessible to all citizens. Citizens shall be concerned about the preservation of their health.

There were requests to toughen requirements for presidential candidates and to introduce compulsory military service for them. They were rejected. What if a woman runs for President? And in our country, ladies are not subject to military service.

The rules are the same for everyone: 40 and over. The residence in our country and no other citizenship or residency.

Article 80. Any citizen of the Republic of Belarus by birth, not younger than 40, who is eligible to vote, has been the resident in the Republic of Belarus not less than 20 years before the election, and who is not a citizen of a foreign state having no residence permits or other documents of a foreign state, which entitles him or her to advantages and other privileges, may be elected President.

Belarusians actively supported the principled position laid down in the Constitution: marriage is a union of a woman and a man. It is a clear and unambiguous answer to the Western tendencies, where same-sex marriages are not only legalized, but also openly propagandized.

"Marriage is the union of a woman and a man."

Spouses have equal rights in marriage and the family. And in addition to raising and educating their children, they have responsibilities to instill culture and respect for the laws, historical and national traditions. This innovation was supported by the Belarusians! This is part of the patriotic upbringing!