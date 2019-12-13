3.41 RUB
How Ukraine, in cooperation with NATO, launched information and psychological special operations against Belarus
How kraine, in coopeThe lies and provocations work stronger than military weapons, and NATO today is not just a western coalition armed to the teeth, it runs psychological operation of information impact on people.
Ksenia Lebedeva, a journalist of the Belteleradiocompany, conducted her investigation together with the Beregini hacker group. Thus, Ukraine together with NATO launched information and psychological special operations in 2020 and afterwards against Belarus and intensified after the start of the special military operation, focusing on discrediting and intimidating the power agencies of our country, in particular the military personnel.
Vitaly Kamesh, military commissar of the Khoyniki and Bragin districts:
“There were text messages that came from foreign numbers. They were of different nature, mostly threats.”
