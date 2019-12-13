How healthcare organizations in Belarus preparing for sustainable work in autumn-winter period?

The healthcare organizations in all regions and Minsk are taking measures to prepare their facilities for the fall and winter period, the Belarusian Trade Union of Healthcare Workers reports.



"Preventive maintenance is carried out everywhere in the organizations. They include maintenance and replacement of heating equipment, internal heating systems, hydraulic testing and flushing of heating units, heating ventilation systems, heating systems and other works. Also, in addition to preventive maintenance, wall panels of the buildings are reconstructed and roofs are repaired", said Lyudmila Morozova, chief technical inspector of labor of the trade union.



These actions will allow to provide, besides reliable and trouble-free heating and water supply , uninterrupted operation of all engineering networks in conditions of low temperatures outside. Monitoring of healthcare organizations' readiness to work in the winter period will continue until November.



