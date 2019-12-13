Belarus helps Ukrainian kids restore their shattered childhood

This is the policy of our state and the personal position of the President. For many years now, Belarus has welcomed children from Ukraine for summer recreation and health improvement. This summer is no exception. About a hundred children aged 6 to 17 now live in camps in different regions. The United Nations Children's Fund UNICEF in Belarus together with the Belarusian Red Cross Society helped to organize the recreation.



The ten-year old boy shares his dream: that there would be no war in the world, that there would be one peace.



And that peace ten-year old Andrew found in our country. He's been here for five months, together with his grandmother, mother, father, and sister. The boy talks about what happens at home in Mariupol without tears, because he had to grow up in seconds.



Belarusian vacation from children from Ukraine will last until the end of August. After that, some of them plan to return home, where they still believe peace will come soon.



