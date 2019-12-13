Parliamentarians of Belarus-Russia Union discus how to identify and support gifted children and youth

The meeting was organized by the Commission on Youth Policy, Sports and Tourism of the National Children's Technology Park and the Russian educational center "Sirius". The participants got familiar with the activities of the children's technology park and discussed various areas of cooperation. For example, they plan to hold joint trainings for teachers and students. They also considered the issue of joint youth activities in the sphere of education, sport, culture and art.

It's very important for us to harmonize our programs now. We are preparing a visit of representatives of Sirius to Belarus in order to discuss, among other things, the formation of new programs aimed at supporting talented youth, identifying them and the platforms that have been created in Russia and Belarus. This is an investment into the future, in our youth, in our science.

We recently visited the Sirius center. Our task is to unite the efforts of Belarusian and Russian children so that they could continue sharing experiences and making progress.

The National Children's Technology Park opened last year. Classes are held in four educational areas: robotics, green chemistry, environmental engineering, as well as information and computer technology. The lessons are held in four universities in the country: BSU, BNTU, BSUIR and BSTU.