How Belsat channel was born, or Why the "independent Belarusian TV channel" has Polish leadership and its employees have Polish salaries

"In connection with the war in the east, a lot is rightly said about the need to strengthen the Polish army. At the same time, we should not lose sight of other instruments of foreign policy and our "soft power" in the countries of the former Soviet Union. This is the role played by television, or the project Belsat (recognized in Belarus as an extremist formation. - Editor's note), which is an instrument of foreign policy influence," - this is a quote from the lawyers - defenders of Belsat. They directly and openly call the TV channel a Polish "tool of influence and soft power".

How so? After all, they have positioned themselves as "the first independent TV channel in Belarus". Let's get to the bottom of it.

A simple Polish journalist?

Meet Agnieszka Romaszewska-Guzy, the very creator and unmovable director of the Polish channel for Belarusians. But this is now. And 20 years ago she was a correspondent of the Polish Public Television (TVP).

In 2005, Romaszewska was detained at the National Airport in Minsk and deported from Belarus. As a Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted at the time, "her actions were provocative and unfriendly in nature."

Sitting at the airport and waiting for the flight for deportation, the offended journalist thought about what she could do to "pinch" the President of Belarus.

Revelations of Agnieszka Romaszewska-Guza

But can an ordinary Polish journalist, even a very offended because of upset plans and highly vindictive, open her own channel to "pinch" the leader of another state? Maybe! But only if that journalist is the daughter of influential parents.

Agnieszka Pivar, independent journalist (Poland):

Agnieszka Romaszewska is a person with very strong influence in the Polish state. Her mother is a presidential advisor, her father, who is no longer alive, was also a very influential person. Her husband is now the Polish ambassador to Ukraine. So we are talking about a very influential, untouchable family, which can simply do everything.

To influence the consciousness of Belarusians

So, in 2007, the Polish state holding TVP signed an agreement with the Polish Foreign Ministry that the Foreign Ministry would broadcast in the structure and on the basis of TVP. But the Polish Foreign Ministry will pay about 20 million zlotys a year for this.

"Belsat", is also an important foreign policy tool of Poland. Its goal, as Romaszewska herself says, is "to influence certain changes in consciousness." According to the plan, the channel should broadcast in the Belarusian language and for Belarusians, but it is headed by the Polish leadership, while the employees have Polish salaries.

And now the most interesting thing: Zbigniew Romaszewski, Agnieszka Romaszewski's father, was the vice-speaker of the Seimas until 2011.

And here's a fragment of an interview with a journalist of "Komsomolskaya Pravda" from 2021, in which Romaszewska confirms that Belsat" and TVP channel are financed by the Polish Foreign Ministry.

According to public data, more than 300 million zlotys were spent on the content of the TV channel for 10 years (from 2009 to 2019).

Andrei Starikov, political scientist, head of Baltnews news agency:

"Indeed, since 2007, Belsat has been implementing the Polish line on the Belarusian direction. The policy of Belsat as a TV channel correlated with the policy of the Polish state. The more Polish-Belarusian relations degraded, the more aggressively Poland violated all the norms and rules of neighborly mutual existence, the more convex, aggressive and anti-Belarusian the activities of Belsat became. "