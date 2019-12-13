What atmosphere reigns on Easter in churches of Belarus

5 million Belarusians Orthodox Christians were united by prayers for the Resurrection of Christ. On Easter Day in 56 active churches of Minsk the believers share the joy of Christ's Resurrection with the believers. Divine Liturgy is held in every church. The King's Gate is open and everyone can sound the glad tidings into the bells. And in principle in churches and behind their walls today anger, sadness and everything that is colored in negativity is forbidden. Easter is a day to unite families around the table, to forgive each other, every second of joy.