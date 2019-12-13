What idea strengthens alliances of states and why West cannot defeat us

The main idea of any integration of states is to do everything for people, especially when the West is trying to sow discord. Now it is important to remove barriers and restrictions for the active development of a unified Eurasian economy.

What should the EAEU borrow from the Union State? Why is it so important to strengthen integration in the post-Soviet space?

Alexey Avdonin will unravel the hidden interconnections of politics and economics.

With the old unipolar world crumbling, we, the countries of the Eurasian space, need to stick together and strengthen our mutual economy.

At the meeting with the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the Belarusian President clearly pointed out that the basis of strong interstate relations is the economy. "If there is economy, there will be politics, diplomacy and military relations," Alexander Lukashenko said.