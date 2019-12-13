What two new strains of coronavirus are coming to Belarus?

Doctors expect two new strains of coronavirus to come to Belarus, said the head of the department of infectious diseases and childhood infections of the Belarusian State Academy of Postgraduate Education, Yuri Gorbich, BelTA informs.

"Two more variants of SARS-COV-2, which are dominant in Europe and Asia, are coming to us. With their arrival the share of SARS-COV-2 will begin to grow," said Yuri Gorbich.