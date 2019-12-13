3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
What two new strains of coronavirus are coming to Belarus?
Doctors expect two new strains of coronavirus to come to Belarus, said the head of the department of infectious diseases and childhood infections of the Belarusian State Academy of Postgraduate Education, Yuri Gorbich, BelTA informs.
"Two more variants of SARS-COV-2, which are dominant in Europe and Asia, are coming to us. With their arrival the share of SARS-COV-2 will begin to grow," said Yuri Gorbich.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All