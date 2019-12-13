What kind of guarantees and payments are provided by state to young professionals?

From the beginning of August, young specialists arrived at enterprises and organizations of the country. The main task is to provide them with comfortable working conditions and support at an important stage of life. The state provides labor guarantees and bonuses. Young specialists are protected from dismissal for two years, they are not subject to probation. Budgetary organizations provide bonuses, as well as relocation compensation.



Tatiana Rakhubo, consultant of the main legal department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus:



“Young specialists are guaranteed employment in accordance with their qualifications and specialty. They are also provided with a month of rest - 31 calendar days before employment. In budgetary organizations, all sectors have provided allowances to young professionals in the order of 10 to 30%. They also compensate, reimburse the cost of travel of an employee, as well as the cost of luggage and moving to another locality.”



In the organizations and enterprises of the country allocated more than 60 thousand young professionals. 22 thousand are university graduates. And about 38 thousand with diplomas of colleges and vocational schools.



