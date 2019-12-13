3.42 RUB
What changes await Belarusians from September 1
What changes await the citizens of the country, starting from September 1? 800 thousand Belarusians will get an increase in wages. On the first day of the fall the base value, on which the income of workers in the public sector depends, will rise.
Now its size is Br253. To the previous amount plus 3 rubles. In the current year it is already the second increase of the indicator. Last time the prime rate increased in January, then added more than 6%.
Public sector employees' salaries have increased
In addition, for the second time in a year, the salaries of some workers employed in the education system will be raised due to bonuses. Consistent increase of wages in this sphere until 2025 is provided by the relevant program of the government.
15 % of the salary will be added to the masters of industrial training of educational institutions. The increase for parents - educators of family-type children's homes will amount to a quarter of the salary. But cooks and kitchen workers in school canteens will have their salaries increased by exactly half.
