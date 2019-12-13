Alexander Rumak tells what churches are being restored in Belarus this year

The work on the restoration of churches and monasteries is actively continuing in Belarus. The Spaso-Euphrosynievsky Church in Polotsk, the Church of God's Body in Nesvizh and other sites are being restored. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the Commissioner for Religions and Nationalities Alexander Rumak.

"We are working on the restoration of Spaso-Euphrosynievsky Church in Polotsk, Yurovichsky Monastery in Kalinkovichi District, also finishing the restoration of the Church of God's Body in Nesvizh. And, of course, new plans for other properties are being considered now. This work will continue," said Alexander Rumak.

According to him, the country pays a lot of attention to historical memory in order to preserve "the origins, from which the history of Belarus and its people is conducted." "Our origins consist precisely of the heritage of Christianity, Islam, Judaism. And it is very important to preserve our historical roots and restore what has been lost for various reasons. That is why the state renders great assistance in restoration of religious buildings. In accordance with the state programs, assistance is provided for the restoration of Orthodox and Catholic churches, as well as support in the implementation of such projects, allowing to restore our historical heritage," said Alexander Rumak.