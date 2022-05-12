What new cars are most often bought by Belarusians?

The sales of new cars in Belarus declined by almost a third for four months from the beginning of the year compared to the same period last year. In total, nearly 10 thousand units have been sold for this time. This data is provided by the Belarusian Automobile Association. As auto experts point out, the market of new cars sales won't exceed 18 - 20 thousand cars this year, taking into account the first quarter. The most popular brands among Belarusians are Lada, Voltzwagen, Geely and Kia.