New opportunities open for business in Union State

Moscow hosted the signing ceremony of the Memorandum on cooperation between the National Confederation of Entrepreneurship and the All-Russian public organization "Business Russia". The document will help bring the interaction between businesses of the two countries to a new level. The private sector will help to launch a number of import-substituting projects and replace some products previously imported from the unfriendly countries. The next stage is the signing of agreements between regional business associations of the two countries.


