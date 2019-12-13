3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
New opportunities open for business in Union State
Moscow hosted the signing ceremony of the Memorandum on cooperation between the National Confederation of Entrepreneurship and the All-Russian public organization "Business Russia". The document will help bring the interaction between businesses of the two countries to a new level. The private sector will help to launch a number of import-substituting projects and replace some products previously imported from the unfriendly countries. The next stage is the signing of agreements between regional business associations of the two countries.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All