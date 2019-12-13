PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
What are the prospects for construction industry in Belarus?

The queue of those in need of better housing conditions in Belarus decreased by 10% during the five-year period. The volume of housing built grows steadily every year. This year, more than 4 million square meters will be built.

The experts are now actively working on the Code on Architectural and Building Activities. The project is already at the final stage. The document must be ready by the end of the year for consideration in the Oval Hall.

