Belarusian deputies plan to consider number of bills in first reading on April 18

The meeting of the 9th session of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus of the seventh convocation will be held on April 18. This is reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the House of Representatives.

The first reading will be focused on the draft laws "On amendments to the Forest Code of the Republic of Belarus," "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Belarus "On mass media," "On amending the Law of the Republic of Belarus "On a Unified State Registration and Enforcement System," and "On amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Belarus.

The bills "On Amendment of Laws" and "On Amendments to the Budget Code of the Republic of Belarus" will be considered in the second reading.

Also, it is planned to consider draft laws "On ratification of the amendment to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material," "On ratification of the Agreement between the Belarusian and Russian governments on cooperation in Spent Nuclear Fuel Management," "On ratification of the Agreement between the Belarusian and Russian governments on implementation of the military and technical cooperation program between the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation until 2025.

