How do the authorities see civil society in Belarus?

At the meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the head of the Presidential Administration Igor Sergeenko reported on the development of a bill on civil society, BelTA informed.



"The authority should see the activity of people and to work with them in order to have the support in the form of a socially responsible civil society," noted Igor Sergeenko.



According to him, the prepared bill takes into account the positive experience of cooperation between the authorities and non-governmental structures. "We went from life," said the head of the presidential administration.



The developers have also tried to define the structures of civil society, which will participate in the formation and operation of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.



The bill defines the notions of civil society and its subject. "Civil society is suggested to be understood as all permanent residents of the Republic of Belarus and members of various non-state structures, which form a system of independent public institutions and relations. The subjects of civil society (or, as some political scientists offer, institutions) are suggested to include any associations on the basis of membership, regardless of quantitative, territorial or other qualifications, whose statutory activities are aimed at solving tasks of the state and society," said Igor Sergeenko.



The developed document also lists the forms of cooperation between government and civil society actors: public control, public procurement, participation in the work of collegial bodies of state agencies, and others.



According to the draft law, delegates of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly will be able to become representatives of those subjects of civil society, which are registered and have regional and Minsk City structures, are national public associations with the number of at least 100,000 citizens, and unite at least half of the trade unions registered in the country. Such institutions have special forms of interaction with the state. They are connected with formation, collection of proposals for discussion and participation in implementation of the ABPA decisions.



Interestingly, in August, these criteria were met by the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus (over 4 million people), Belaya Rus (over 188 thousand people), BNYU (over 380 thousand people), the Belarusian Union of Women (140 thousand people) and the Association of Veterans (over 2 million people).



"The submitted bill does not consider political parties as a special authorized subject of the civil society, although they are part of the socio-political system," said the head of the presidential administration.



The authority to refer the subjects of the civil society to those public structures, which have the right to interact with the state in special forms, is assigned in the bill to the Ministry of Justice.



"While working out the bill we proceeded from life, we proceeded from the way our civil society is developing today. It was preceded by serious work in the parliament and the Presidential Administration, work with scientists, social scientists, political scientists, work with the leaders of public associations, political parties and a wide range of specialists," Igor Sergeenko added.



During the meeting the head of state also addressed the proposed amendments to the law on the activities of political parties and other public associations. The Head of State generally supported the bills, but instructed to once again discuss the documents with a range of experts. All suggestions and comments will be submitted to the President.



