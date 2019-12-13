3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Belarusian business recovering from pandemic
Support for entrepreneurship, be it the creation of business incubators or launching special credit products, will be continued. Special attention will be paid to the regions. For example, the contribution of the private sector to Grodno's coffers is one third of the budget. Thanks to timely support, investment activity did not decrease this year or in 2020. New facilities are built in the regional center and jobs are created.
