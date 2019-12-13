What Khatyn was like before the massacre

In total, the Nazis carried out more than 140 punitive operations. Just think about it: 209 out of 270 cities were destroyed and looted. Five and a half thousand villages were wiped off the face of the earth. Khatyn, burnt together with people, became a sadly famous symbol of cruel massacres. If things had turned out differently, this summer the inhabitants of the village could have celebrated its 470th anniversary. But today it is a tearful jubilee, when we remember every victim who died in great agony. And although the history of those events, and the entire village is studied in detail, in its fate, there are still many blank spots. They still have to be revealed to historians, archivists, and archaeologists. The search for the prehistory of the village continues.