What Belarusian products will be delivered to Syria and Krasnodar Krai?

Belarus is ready to replace the entire line of Western equipment in Russian regions. This was announced today during the talks between the Belarusian government delegation and the Governor of Krasnodar Krai. The trade with the Southern Federal District is growing. And it includes both exports and imports. Now the emphasis is laid on industrial cooperation. And there is already a good result. More than 200 tractors have been assembled. This is only one of many successful projects. We plan to follow the same path in the production of harvesting combines and vehicles on our MAZ chassis.



And new directions will appear after today's meeting. Generally speaking, a big dialogue on cooperation and export was launched by the government delegation in Damascus. This is only part of the plans for the development of economic relations. A number of bilateral documents were signed in Syria. One of them is related to facilitation of mutual trade, which means simplifying customs procedures. It is equally important to organize a "smart city" system to handle the traffic flows.



Syrian partners are interested in our knowledge and skills, says the head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Damascus. Besides, the Belarusians are known here, and that is an important argument for reaching an agreement.



Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Syria Yuri Sluka said that he sees niches where the Belarusian side can help the Syrian Arab Republic, first of all technically, to restore the economy and infrastructure after decades of devastating war.



Belarus stands for dialogue and mutual understanding



Throughout the conflict in Syria, Belarus has supported the government and the leadership in the fight against terrorism, and we are for solving the problematic issues through dialogue and mutual understanding. During his meeting with Bashar al-Assad, the Belarusian Prime Minister conveyed greetings from the President of Belarus and his wishes for success in defending the national interests of Syria and its people. Both countries are facing an artificially created geopolitical storm. And today it is important to build strong economic ties with friends.



Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:



"Yesterday we had a very fruitful meeting. We discussed everything that is happening in our bilateral relations. In our opinion, the most important thing is that we have found new points of growth."



The trade turnover between Belarus and the Krasnodar Krai of Russia over 9 months is $375.5 million. This is 65% higher than the same period last year and we sell more than we buy.



Dmitry Kharitonchik, Deputy Minister of Industry of Belarus:



"We are interested not only in starting supplies of finished products, but also, of course, to go deeper and go towards localization, towards cooperation, because we see that the region actively uses various forms and methods of support in order to stimulate the emergence of new enterprises, new production facilities in its territory. Of course we have full understanding here. And we are moving in this direction."



We also actively use the port infrastructure of Krasnodar Region for transshipment of our cargoes. The trade is growing, and this is a two-way road. The governor of that region has been to Belarus twice this year.



We already have the result of those agreements: 220 of our tractors have already been assembled here, and the plan is to assemble 250 tractors this year. And there are plans to assemble a thousand.



Veniamin Kondratiev, Governor of Krasnodar Krai of Russia:



"This is a very timely result for Kuban, for the Krasnodar Krai as a guarantor of Russia's food security, the breadbasket of Russia, because we are a land of high culture and farming, as they used to say in Soviet times, and today we say high-tech agriculture."



Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:



"The task is to seamlessly replace producers from, so to speak, unfriendly countries. So we are able to meet all the needs of Krasnodar agrarians. There will be no problems with it. We assure you of that."



