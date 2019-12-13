PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian bookshelf increased by 9000 publications

The bookshelf of Belarus increased by 9000 publications this year: mainly historical and children's literature. More than 500 publishing houses work, the vast majority are private enterprises and private entrepreneurs. 6 productions today received awards for outstanding achievements in the past year: for a record edition of the largest number of items. Belteleradiocompany received gratitude for the active popularization of the Belarusian book.

