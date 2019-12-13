Candidates selected - who will fly to ISS on behalf of Belarus?

About 100 Belarusians took part in the selection for a flight to space. The list of potential candidates included 29 people, a third of which were women. The decision by Russia and Belarus to develop infrastructure in the space area together was taken during the visit of Russian and Belarusian presidents to the spaceport Vostochny. Then Vladimir Putin instructed Roscosmos to provide the necessary training and flight of a representative of Belarus in the Russian spacecraft. This is a significant step towards the development of manned cosmonautics common to the Union State.



This is the first time the decision launch a Belarusian cosmonaut within the framework of the Russian Federal Space Program has been taken. Although the flight suggests a short stay (up to a month, not more), the tasks are not less serious than for experienced cosmonauts - to conduct scientific research with the mandatory visit to the ISS.



29 Belarusians were selected to fly into space



About 100 people expressed their willingness to go into space. After the selection, 29 people were included in the list of potential candidates.



Ivan Bucha, Deputy Head of the Aerospace Department of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:



“These candidates will be considered by the commission of the Cosmonaut Training Center and a list of persons will be determined who will be invited to the Training Center to undergo a full-time selection, which will include admission to special training sessions. We have several candidates of science, masters and researchers. The professional level of our candidates is quite high.



The flight to outer space may take place in the fall of 2023, but the members of the crew will be announced by the Russian side. The cosmonauts will be trained at the Roskosmos base.



Sergei Zolotoi, Director of Geoinformation Systems under the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:



“This program is dedicated to the creation of an orbital constellation of satellites. We are planning to create three satellites, one weighing nearly 200 kg and two smaller ones. There will be a whole range of sensors: those monitoring solar activity, radiation, ionosphere condition. There will also be equipment for probing the ionosphere.”



Today, scientists are also working on a gas analyzer that will record metal emissions. It will also be launched into orbit. It will monitor oil and gas transit pipelines, report on ruptures, thus saving natural resources and protecting the environment.



The future belongs to such nano-satellites. Their parameters are inferior to those of large spacecraft, but they provide information faster. The scientists of the Union will join their efforts, creating also new ground equipment for orbital constellation control and processing of information received from space. This is one more step in the development of business partnership between Belarus and Russia in space exploration.



