Viktor Karankevich: The economic effect of Belarusian NPP's first power unit is estimated at a billion rubles

This was announced today by Viktor Karankevich, Minister of Energy. Now the first power unit is undergoing preventative and predictive maintenance until July. Such work is done at nuclear power plants every year. As for the second power unit, its construction readiness is 96%. BelNPP gives a good impetus for the development of electric vehicles in our country. The number of such vehicles in Belarus has already exceeded 10 thousand.

Viktor Karankevich, Minister of Energy of Belarus said that the fleet of electric public transport is also growing and expanding. And more electric buses are already running on urban routes in our country. This is an environmentally-oriented, reliable mode of transport with comfortable conditions for passengers. This leads to an increase in electricity consumption in our country. In 2021 the total electric energy consumption for electric transport for charging was 10 million kWhe, which is 1.4 times higher than in 2020, and the same positive dynamics will continue in 2022.

The Day of Electric Transportation was held today at the National Library. The exhibition brought together about two dozen companies. Representatives of the industrial complex and scientific organizations also presented domestic developments.