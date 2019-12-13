Cardiosurgery in Belarus amounts to new level

Endovascular surgery, rhythmology and cardiac surgery are the fields being actively developed in Belarus. During the 12 years of its work, 500 heart transplantations have been performed in the National Cardiology Center. About 50 operations per year are performed. By the end of the year, it is planned to open a hybrid unit: 4 operating rooms, 1 intensive care ward and ancillary departments. The cardiac surgery center cooperates actively with its colleagues from abroad. It continues to perform operations for foreign patients as well. Today, Belarus is one of the 20 most developed countries of organ donation medicine. Our country is ahead of Canada, UK and Australia.