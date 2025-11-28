3.72 BYN
Kargin: Oman - a gateway to the Global South
Oman is quickly becoming a key gateway to the Global South and simultaneously an attractive tourist destination. According to Alexander Kargin, an orientalist and political scientist specializing in American studies (Russia), Minsk and Muscat have great potential for implementing joint initiatives.
Alexander Kargin:
"Oman is a gateway to the Global South. If you have good relations with Oman, then you have access to both Arab countries and Africa. Oman is a new, large-scale tourist destination because, on the one hand, it's a southern country with warm weather, sea, and sun, and on the other, prices there are still very low. It's even cheaper than Turkey and the UAE."
Continuing with the topic of tourism, the expert noted that the Emirates are a cult destination, while Oman is a new and developing destination. Overall, Oman is a very promising country from all perspectives. "It's a new hub in the south, a tourist destination, and an opportunity to develop joint projects. Plus, Oman is investing in Belarus. The country is ready to invest approximately $1.5 billion in the construction of a paper and pulp mill," added Alexander Kargin.