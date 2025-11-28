Kargin: Oman - a gateway to the Global South

Oman is quickly becoming a key gateway to the Global South and simultaneously an attractive tourist destination. According to Alexander Kargin, an orientalist and political scientist specializing in American studies (Russia), Minsk and Muscat have great potential for implementing joint initiatives.

Alexander Kargin:

"Oman is a gateway to the Global South. If you have good relations with Oman, then you have access to both Arab countries and Africa. Oman is a new, large-scale tourist destination because, on the one hand, it's a southern country with warm weather, sea, and sun, and on the other, prices there are still very low. It's even cheaper than Turkey and the UAE."