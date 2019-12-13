Karpenko tells about the internal and external background of election campaign in Belarus

The country has a stable situation both in terms of security and economic development. This was stated by chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus Igor Karpenko.

The country is demonstrating a certain economic growth, all the forecasts, which were given for 2023, are being fulfilled, he said. The results will still be summarized, the government will report. "But today we observe a good political ground to conduct an election campaign," the CEC chairman believes.

Igor Karpenko:

It is clear that there are some shortcomings, as in any large family or any kind of association of people. Somewhere, perhaps, a road was not built, somewhere, perhaps, a house was not repaired, but this is probably the essence of the election campaign - that those deputies, especially local councils, those who are close to these problems, that they accumulate all this and work directly with citizens on the ground.

Speaking about the external circuit, the head of the Central Election Commission noted that the unstable situation in the world as a whole is tense. On the perimeter of our borders there is a constant rattle of weapons, local military conflicts, and elements of certain crisis phenomena in the world economy.