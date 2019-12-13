PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Karpenko tells whether Belarus will refuse from international observers at elections

The elections should be free and transparent. We are not giving up the institution of observers, including international observers. Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and National Referendums of Belarus Igor Karpenko stated this in his exclusive interview to the program Panorama

