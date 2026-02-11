Kasinsky: "Modern combat is pure surprise"

These days, the armed forces are being inspected at the Commander-in-Chief's direction. The media is also on high alert. And in covering the topic, some media outlets in particular are emphasizing that the inspection is taking place without involving the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff. Leonid Kasinsky, Assistant to the Minister of Defense for Ideological Work in the Armed Forces and Head of the Main Directorate for Ideological Work at the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, explained the importance of this type of combat readiness inspection and responded to speculation from certain media outlets.

"As for certain—I would say, not media outlets, but pseudo-media outlets—that are trying to speculate on this issue, questioning the Commander-in-Chief's trust and mistrust of officials, the Minister of Defense, and the General Staff, the head of state recently made a full statement on this matter. Nevertheless, as I've already said, some pseudo-media outlets that don't like us continue to harp on this topic. It benefits them. "They benefit from this, in order to sow some discord and confusion in Belarusian society," he is convinced.

"There are various types of inspections. These can be scheduled inspections, or they can be unannounced inspections, as in this case. Every official, from the squad commander to the commander-in-chief, has rights and responsibilities in certain areas of combat training and the preparation of the Armed Forces. These rights are defined in legislation, they are defined in general military regulations, and in the combat regulations of the Armed Forces," Leonid Kasinsky explained. "There is nothing special here. The head of state said, 'I trust both the minister and the General Staff.' But the inspection process itself is structured somewhat differently, when combat orders from the President personally are delivered, for example, to a battalion commander. Any commander in this situation, and the staff, must assess the situation and make a decision. And in this case, the information from the assessment, collection, and analysis of data flows not from the top down, but from the bottom up." And this is also the process that the Commander-in-Chief is monitoring."

Leonid Kasinsky:

"Modern combat is all about surprise. It's difficult to predict anything, even a day ahead, or even hours ahead. That's why such a tense, multifaceted situation is created, so there's an understanding of how all command and control bodies, from top to bottom and bottom to bottom, are handling these tasks."