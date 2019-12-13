Worldskills casting held in Minsk

The Republican stage of the eliminations at WorldSkills in the competence of "dry construction and plastering" was held today in the capital. The best were chosen on the basis of Minsk Professional Lyceum No.7 of Construction. The participants made drywall constructions and completed the construction finishing for 2 competitive days. 11 young craftsmen are fighting for the right to represent our country in the international competition of professional skills. The international championship of vocational excellence will be held in Shanghai next year. The composition of the national team will be determined in May.



