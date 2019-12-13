3.42 RUB
Catholic world prepares to celebrate Resurrection of Christ
Western Christians are waiting for the miracle of the Resurrection of Christ. Catholics and Protestants are traditionally the first to greet Easter. Today, there is a special mood in the churches and families of the Belarusian believers. The main celebrations will be held in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Minsk.
Watch a live broadcast of the Easter service from the Arch-Cathedral Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Minsk on Belarus 1 at 21:45.
