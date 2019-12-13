3.41 RUB
Catholics of Belarus celebrate Christmas today. Festive services continue in churches
President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the representatives of the second largest confession in Belarus with Christmas. At these moments, festive services continue in churches. Due to the pandemic, there are restrictions on visiting them.
There are more than one and a half million Catholics in Belarus and all of them wi wish a Merry Christmas! The time when belief in a miracle increases with the ascent of the Star of Bethlehem, perhaps, the main symbol of the Christian event. It was already received last night. A baby figurine was placed at midnight, which is an obligatory attribute of any church in the world. Hence, Christ was Born! Festive masses are now continuing.
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
