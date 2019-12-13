Catholics of Belarus celebrate Christmas today. Festive services continue in churches

President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the representatives of the second largest confession in Belarus with Christmas. At these moments, festive services continue in churches. Due to the pandemic, there are restrictions on visiting them.

There are more than one and a half million Catholics in Belarus and all of them wi wish a Merry Christmas! The time when belief in a miracle increases with the ascent of the Star of Bethlehem, perhaps, the main symbol of the Christian event. It was already received last night. A baby figurine was placed at midnight, which is an obligatory attribute of any church in the world. Hence, Christ was Born! Festive masses are now continuing.