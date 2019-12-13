Catholics getting ready to celebrate Easter. Belteleradiocompany to show series of broadcasts from Minsk, Rome and Vatican

This Sunday, the representatives of Catholic confessions will celebrate Easter.



According to tradition, Belteleradiocompany will show a series of broadcasts from the Archcathedral of Blessed Virgin Mary in Minsk, as well as festive services with Pope Francis from Rome and the Vatican.



The Easter marathon will open tomorrow on Belarus 3 at 19:00.



On Good Friday, a live broadcast will show the Way of the Cross from the Roman Colosseum featuring Pope Francis. The start of broadcasting on Belarus 3 is at 23:35.



The festive Easter service will start at 06:05 on Belarus 1. At 16:30, we will see the festive broadcast from the Vatican.



