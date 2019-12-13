3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Catholics getting ready to celebrate Easter. Belteleradiocompany to show series of broadcasts from Minsk, Rome and Vatican
This Sunday, the representatives of Catholic confessions will celebrate Easter.
According to tradition, Belteleradiocompany will show a series of broadcasts from the Archcathedral of Blessed Virgin Mary in Minsk, as well as festive services with Pope Francis from Rome and the Vatican.
The Easter marathon will open tomorrow on Belarus 3 at 19:00.
On Good Friday, a live broadcast will show the Way of the Cross from the Roman Colosseum featuring Pope Francis. The start of broadcasting on Belarus 3 is at 23:35.
The festive Easter service will start at 06:05 on Belarus 1. At 16:30, we will see the festive broadcast from the Vatican.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All