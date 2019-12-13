3.42 RUB
Catholics and Protestants about to celebrate Christmas
The western Christians celebrate Christmas Eve. The Roman Catholics and Protestants of Belarus are getting ready for Christmas. The churches are already decorated with fir trees and garlands. This evening they will be filled with believers who will traditionally come to churches to share one of the most favorite and important holidays of the Christian calendar with each other and with the priests.
