PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Catholics and Protestants about to celebrate Christmas

The western Christians celebrate Christmas Eve. The Roman Catholics and Protestants of Belarus are getting ready for Christmas. The churches are already decorated with fir trees and garlands. This evening they will be filled with believers who will traditionally come to churches to share one of the most favorite and important holidays of the Christian calendar with each other and with the priests.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All