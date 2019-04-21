Catholics celebrate Easter

Today, cathedral bells ring out in honor of Catholic Easter. This is the brightest and most important day of the Christian calendar, it is also called the feast of the Light, because it gives hope, joy, love, and brings deep meanings to the hearts along with the smell of Easter cakes. Easter is the triumph of good over evil, life over death. Festive divine services were held in all the churches of Belarus. This Sunday is only the beginning of Easter time. The holiday lasts for fifty upcoming days.