Catholics waiting for Christmas

Catholics celebrate Christmas Eve, the night before Christmas. It is a major event in the Christian calendar, preceded by a four-week Advent period. Traditionally, believers attend pre-Christmas services and purify themselves spiritually during this time. It is true that the year 2020 has changed the usual traditions. In fact, in all parishes meetings were canceled because of the pandemic. Catholic ministers recommend taking care of one’s health during this difficult time. They suggest joining Holy Mass online and spending Christmas at home with family.