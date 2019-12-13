3.43 RUB
Catholics waiting for Christmas
Catholics celebrate Christmas Eve, the night before Christmas. It is a major event in the Christian calendar, preceded by a four-week Advent period. Traditionally, believers attend pre-Christmas services and purify themselves spiritually during this time. It is true that the year 2020 has changed the usual traditions. In fact, in all parishes meetings were canceled because of the pandemic. Catholic ministers recommend taking care of one’s health during this difficult time. They suggest joining Holy Mass online and spending Christmas at home with family.
The service will be broadcast live at 21:45 on Belarus 1 and Belarus 24. The signal of the holiday event will be broadcast from Mogilev Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. And 15 minutes before midnight, Belarusians will be able to join a service at the Vatican with the participation of the Pope.
