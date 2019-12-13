Everyone can help the victims of the earthquake in Syria - let's unite and do our best

The powerful earthquake in Turkey and Syria was the strongest in decades and caused massive casualties and destruction.



Syria is severely lacking in humanitarian aid because of the sanctions. Not many countries, helping Turkey, come to the aid of the Syrians. The north of the region looks more like the aftermath of the fighting - entire areas of Aleppo have been wiped out by the devastating earthquake and the debris removal continues.

Let's come together and do what we can to help.

The Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic in the Republic of Belarus opened a charity account in Belarusian rubles.

⇒ Details for money transfer:

Account No. BY61 PJCB 3021 0104 1410 5000 0933

CBU 115 OJSC Priorbank

Bank code: PJCBBY2X