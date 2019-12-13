PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Kedmi: Global disasters will not affect the stability of Belarus

The global disasters are not going to affect the stability of Belarus. This opinion was expressed by the military expert and political analyst Yaakov Kedmi in an interview to our channel. The expert is sure that economic and social situation in Belarus due to the policy of Alexander Lukashenko lets us feel confident even in the current conditions.

I think everyone will agree that what Belarus is like today is the result of Lukashenko's policies. He managed to turn Belarus (he had a good base, but other post-Soviet republics also had a good base) into a stable self-sufficient - both economically and politically - state, in which there are no harmful negative phenomena.
Yaakov Kedmi, military expert, political analyst (Israel)

