Who is Belarus proud of today? President confers state awards on National Unity Day

Pride and admiration for hard work, dedication and courage! All these epithets describe the Belarusians, whose hard work gives us everything we need to ensure our independence in every sense. Our own bread, science, mechanical engineering, woodworking... One can go on and on. Belarus achieved considerable results in each of the spheres. And all this is associated with our people.



On September 13, on the eve of the National Unity Day, our President conferred state awards to Belarusians the country is justly proud of. Among them there are top officials, agrarians, scientists, teachers, artists and athletes. They were awarded medals, orders and honorary titles. Among the guests was one of the youngest, but bravest heroes. We are talking about Bogdan Sheleg. The guy saved his two younger sisters from a fire, for which he was awarded the medal "For Saved Life." As Alexander Lukashenko said: "This is the future. There should be such heroes in Belarus."



It is symbolic that the head of state presents awards on the eve of a new holiday in the history of sovereign Belarus - National Unity Day. This day is the embodiment of historical justice for our people, divided against their will in 1921 under the terms of the Riga Peace Treaty. The unity restored in 1939 allowed Belarus to withstand the years of the Great Patriotic War, to take an honorable place in the international community, to achieve all the results we are proud of.



President about the Day of National Unity



"In the Year of historical memory I consider it important to emphasize that the day of September 17 returned to our holiday calendar not only as a reminder of the value of freedom and independence, but also as a tribute to the times that entitles us, the Belarusians, to take our place on the world map," said the President. - We will remember it and we will remember the fact that we have established ourselves as a nation, a state, we have won the Great Patriotic War, we have revived the country from the ashes and even managed to surpass some people in the exploration of outer space, nuclear power engineering and biotechnologies thanks to the people of labor, people who have always put the interests of the state above their own. People like you."



"You are all united by one fate - the fate of our Belarus, the glorious chronicle of which we are continuing with you," the President stressed.



