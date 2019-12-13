PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Kerim Has: Turkish people will always be grateful to Belarus for support

Our country has never stood aloof from the grief of others. To be there when help is needed - this is about the Belarusians. Kerim Has, Turkish political analyst, shared his opinion on the scale of the earthquake and the humanitarian role of Belarus.

Kerim Has, independent analyst of Turkish-Russian and international relations (Turkey):

“This is an enormous earthquake for Turkey, despite the fact that Turkey is a country of earthquakes. As President Erdogan said, this is the most powerful earthquake in Turkey since 1939. And, of course, the humanitarian consequences are disastrous, and certainly the economic consequences are also very hard. There will also be some political consequences. Turkey needs general support from almost all the countries of the world, because Turkey cannot cope by itself; the Turkish leadership cannot cope with the difficulties that the earthquake has brought. So the support of Belarus is also very important and valuable. I think that the Turkish people will never forget the assistance provided by Belarus, the Belarusian state and the Belarusian people.”

