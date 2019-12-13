KGB prevents number of terrorist attacks

On the eve of May 9, the State Security Committee (KGB) prevented several terrorist attacks in our country. The traces of the customer lead to Ukraine.

As it became known, American-made explosive devices were disguised as domestic appliances, which arrived in the country from abroad. They were received by different people in Belarus with one task - to take them and not to ask unnecessary questions. All the persons involved are under 30 years old. They are four people who have already confessed.

By the way, they are all united by their acquaintance with another citizen of Belarus, who is now in Kiev. It is reported that he received an assignment from the Main Department of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and then found the executors in Belarus.

Vladimir Atrashkov, head of the main department of special examinations of the State Committee for Forensic Examinations of Belarus:

“The experts found that they had plastic explosives and electric detonators, which are enough to assemble several explosive devices. The examination showed that the explosives were of U.S. manufacture C-4 that are often used to commit terrorist acts”.