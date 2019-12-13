X-Factor in Belarus" becomes YouTube trend

The Belarusian version of X-Factor has become one of YouTube trends. The episodes are in the top 10 most viewed videos. According to the latest statistics, the talent show was viewed over 1,370,000 times last month. The project is followed in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Most of the Internet viewers are aged 35-54. And the coverage is almost 50 countries. Next weekend we are waiting for a double dose of famous songs and scandalous discussions. The broadcasts are traditionally on Saturday and Sunday. So far, half a hundred participants, who "caught" the star of show business, have received permits to the training camp. In the second round there were employees of housing and communal services, utility workers and a father with many children. For all of them, it was a triumphant debut.



Watch X-Factor show in Belarus on Saturday and Sunday at 20:45



