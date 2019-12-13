3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
X-Factor in Belarus" becomes YouTube trend
The Belarusian version of X-Factor has become one of YouTube trends. The episodes are in the top 10 most viewed videos. According to the latest statistics, the talent show was viewed over 1,370,000 times last month. The project is followed in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Most of the Internet viewers are aged 35-54. And the coverage is almost 50 countries. Next weekend we are waiting for a double dose of famous songs and scandalous discussions. The broadcasts are traditionally on Saturday and Sunday. So far, half a hundred participants, who "caught" the star of show business, have received permits to the training camp. In the second round there were employees of housing and communal services, utility workers and a father with many children. For all of them, it was a triumphant debut.
Watch X-Factor show in Belarus on Saturday and Sunday at 20:45
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All