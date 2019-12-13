3.42 RUB
X-Factor: mentors listen to 30 dozen participants in 9 hours of telecasting audition
Filming of telecasting on X-Factor has started in Minsk! In nine hours, the mentors listened to the voices of three dozen participants.
Filming of telecasting of the X-Factor project takes place on the basis of "Belarusfilm"
In total, more than 300 novice performers were able to get the right to sing on the stage of a talent show and get constructive criticism from the four judges. Dialogue without scripts prepared in advance, the show is an exceptional improvisation. The emotions of both mentors and performers and their support groups are monitored simultaneously by 20 cameras.
X-Factor telecasting premiere is scheduled for October 2 on Belarus 1.
The project's diaries will go on air even earlier - on September 18.
